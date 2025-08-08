  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

You know this forum is a ghost town when there's not even 1 sig p320 thread

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
32,249
Reaction score
46,769
Ok I'll start:

1. Sig is fucked
2. I'm surprised no aftermarket accessory has solved this problem yet. Surely some smart person could figure out which internal parts to replace that would make this gun safer.

Thots?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,384
Messages
57,661,561
Members
175,789
Latest member
MixedMaritalArts

Share this page

Back
Top