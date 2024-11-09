Media You Jon haters need to be more realistic

I get why people dislike Jon vs Stipe and holding the belt hostage, but it's more UFC fault rather than Jon. They are the one who let Jon and Stipe do this, if you guys were all in Jon's position you would do it too. And I feel for Tom Aspinall, he is one heavyweight I think is really skilled and have the biggest potential to beat Jon, but let's face it he will never get the fight and it's UFC's fault.

Some people get too delusional and think 42 year old Stipe with vision impaired (Stipe has to wear glasses now courtesy of DC eyepoking him 40 times in their 2nd fight) would beat Jon. Some even get delusional like this post thinking Alex Pereira would beat Jon.
PrideNverDies said:
Alex still KOs this fraud paper champ
I love Alex Pereira, I made tons of threads about him. He is an exciting and very active champ. But he is also the same guy who got outwrestled by Jan, who in his own got outwrestled and submitted easily by 42 year old Glover who in his prime cannot do anything to Jon Goat Jones.

Let's face it, Jon will never be humiliated and koed like your hero Francis Ngannou, who will most likely get beat by Vadim Nemkov or the PFL tournament winner (Goltsov vs Popov) if he doesn't chase another boxing payday, and if he does, he will get koed again in boxing.

<JonesLaugh>
 
don't ask said:
I get why people dislike Jon vs Stipe and holding the belt hostage, but it's more UFC fault rather than Jon.
This is just stupid.

don't ask said:
They are the one who let Jon and Stipe do this, if you guys were all in Jon's position you would do it too.
That doesn't mean we wouldn't deserve criticism. Also, it sounds like you've got a lot of experience excusing garbage.
don't ask said:
And I feel for Tom Aspinall, he is one heavyweight I think is really skilled and have the biggest potential to beat Jon, but let's face it he will never get the fight and it's UFC's fault.
It's Jon's fault. The UFC is only culpable for enabling this bullshit.
Red Lantern said:
Some people get too delusional and think 42 year old Stipe with vision impaired (Stipe has to wear glasses now courtesy of DC eyepoking him 40 times in their 2nd fight) would beat Jon. Some even get delusional like this post thinking Alex Pereira would beat Jon.


I love Alex Pereira, I made tons of threads about him. He is an exciting and very active champ. But he is also the same guy who got outwrestled by Jan, who in his own got outwrestled and submitted easily by 42 year old Glover who in his prime cannot do anything to Jon Goat Jones.

Let's face it, Jon will never be humiliated and koed like your hero Francis Ngannou, who will most likely get beat by Vadim Nemkov or the PFL tournament winner (Goltsov vs Popov) if he doesn't chase another boxing payday, and if he does, he will get koed again in boxing.

<JonesLaugh>
You started stupid and then went over the top with your trolling. There are people who don't care about Jones losing and just want to see the sport they're a fan of function like a sport.
 
You're right he will be never be humiliated because he's too much of a pussy to fight the best. He'll never fight Tom or Francis so he won't have to worry about getting KO'ed.
 
Jon is the greatest fighter of all times. He’s very smart about how he fights and WHO he fights. That’s why he never moved up to face the winner of JDS/Cain, pre diverticulitis Brock, Ngannou or Aspinal. He’s high on mileage now and clearly past his prime. The guy wants none of Aspinal and understandably so. I’d do the same in his position, fight a 45 year old firefighter to pocket in a few mills and leave the sport healthy and unbeaten. Goat shit.

I just find funny how he gets so triggered when confronted about a fight he’s clearly avoiding. He threw a tantrum and left the sport when the Ngannou fight was next and clearly inevitable. And now calls Tom a nobody. Hell at least GSP said fuck no , Anderson is too big….lol.
 
Red Lantern said:
I get why people dislike Jon vs Stipe and holding the belt hostage, but it's more UFC fault rather than Jon. They are the one who let Jon and Stipe do this, if you guys were all in Jon's position you would do it too. And I feel for Tom Aspinall, he is one heavyweight I think is really skilled and have the biggest potential to beat Jon, but let's face it he will never get the fight and it's UFC's fault.

Some people get too delusional and think 42 year old Stipe with vision impaired (Stipe has to wear glasses now courtesy of DC eyepoking him 40 times in their 2nd fight) would beat Jon. Some even get delusional like this post thinking Alex Pereira would beat Jon.


I love Alex Pereira, I made tons of threads about him. He is an exciting and very active champ. But he is also the same guy who got outwrestled by Jan, who in his own got outwrestled and submitted easily by 42 year old Glover who in his prime cannot do anything to Jon Goat Jones.

Let's face it, Jon will never be humiliated and koed like your hero Francis Ngannou, who will most likely get beat by Vadim Nemkov or the PFL tournament winner (Goltsov vs Popov) if he doesn't chase another boxing payday, and if he does, he will get koed again in boxing.

<JonesLaugh>
💯🗣️💦📠🚫🖨️🚫🦁🚫🧢🧢
 
Red Lantern said:
I get why people dislike Jon vs Stipe and holding the belt hostage, but it's more UFC fault rather than Jon. They are the one who let Jon and Stipe do this, if you guys were all in Jon's position you would do it too. And I feel for Tom Aspinall, he is one heavyweight I think is really skilled and have the biggest potential to beat Jon, but let's face it he will never get the fight and it's UFC's fault.

Some people get too delusional and think 42 year old Stipe with vision impaired (Stipe has to wear glasses now courtesy of DC eyepoking him 40 times in their 2nd fight) would beat Jon. Some even get delusional like this post thinking Alex Pereira would beat Jon.


I love Alex Pereira, I made tons of threads about him. He is an exciting and very active champ. But he is also the same guy who got outwrestled by Jan, who in his own got outwrestled and submitted easily by 42 year old Glover who in his prime cannot do anything to Jon Goat Jones.

Let's face it, Jon will never be humiliated and koed like your hero Francis Ngannou, who will most likely get beat by Vadim Nemkov or the PFL tournament winner (Goltsov vs Popov) if he doesn't chase another boxing payday, and if he does, he will get koed again in boxing.

<JonesLaugh>
Only an idiot thinks Alex would KO Jones.

Jones has an iron chin.
 
don't ask said:
That doesn't mean we wouldn't deserve criticism. Also, it sounds like you've got a lot of experience excusing garbage.
You wouldn't take the easier job with bigger pays? I think you are a liar just like Francis who said he is gonna raised other fighters pays and care for their insurance.

don't ask said:
That doesn't mean we wouldn't deserve criticism. Also, it sounds like you've got a lot of experience excusing garbage.
Lol you guys always act like a righteous person when discussing fighters you hate especially Jon. Most people would do bad shit if they are allowed to including you guys.

don't ask said:
You started stupid and then went over the top with your trolling. Their are people who don't care about Jones' losing and just want to see the sport they're a fan of function like a sport.
WHich part am I trolling? The part where Alex is realistically wouldn't beat Jon and Francis realistically would get beat by PFL tourney winner and Nemkov, and whichever top level boxer he is trying to fight?
 
It's a bad sign when fans put heat on fighters instead of the company that allows things like this to happen. Just pretty recently Colby, Rountree, Erceg, and Poirier got undeserved title shots. Of course all these fighters are going to do what's best for themselves. The company will too but fuck em.
 
Domitian said:
It's a bad sign when fans put heat on fighters instead of the company that allows things like this to happen. Just pretty recently Colby, Erceg, and Poirier got undeserved title shots. Of course all these fighters are going to do what's best for themselves. The company will too but fuck em.
Nobody is exclusively criticizing Jones, Dana and the UFC are also getting shit on. This idiotic thread is trying to excuse Jones' for demanding this shitshow to create a paper HW legacy for himself.
 
Btw @don't ask I like you. You are consistent with your takes. I've seen you give crap to Alex Pereira too for not fighting Ankalaev even though that was also not his fault.

You are not one of the many people with double standards just hating on Jon and I respect that.
 
Red Lantern said:
Btw @don't ask I like you. You are consistent with your takes. I've seen you give crap to Alex Pereira too for not fighting Ankalaev even though that was also not his fault.

You are not one of the many people with double standards just hating on Jon and I respect that.
I appreciate that. Now I don't know what to do with myself after shitting on you. I'll just back out of this thread and hope that other people don't realize being nice to me is the best way to win an argument with me.
 
don't ask said:
I appreciate that. Now I don't know what to do with myself after shitting on you. I'll just back out of this thread and hope that other people don't realize being nice to me is the best way to win an argument with me.
It's okay. I did give you a bit of shit back with my first reply.
 
Dr Fong said:
OP's troll thread triggered me simply by the insistence on only referring to Jones as 'Jon', as if it is his close friend.

Well played.
I am close with Jon. This is him coming to my comedy show.

 
You do realize the humiliation will be yours X1000 if Stipe wins, yes? I'm sure someone will bump this thread just for that purpose.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
I’d do the same in his position, fight a 45 year old firefighter to pocket in a few mills and leave the sport healthy and unbeaten. Goat shit.
Everyone would. They are just dishonest and hating. Everyone would take easier job for the same or bigger pay.
C0NCH3TO said:
I just find funny how he gets so triggered when confronted about a fight he’s clearly avoiding. He threw a tantrum and left the sport when the Ngannou fight was next and clearly inevitable. And now calls Tom a nobody. Hell at least GSP said fuck no , Anderson is too big….lol.
Yeah it's one of his flaws.
 
