I get why people dislike Jon vs Stipe and holding the belt hostage, but it's more UFC fault rather than Jon. They are the one who let Jon and Stipe do this, if you guys were all in Jon's position you would do it too. And I feel for Tom Aspinall, he is one heavyweight I think is really skilled and have the biggest potential to beat Jon, but let's face it he will never get the fight and it's UFC's fault.Some people get too delusional and think 42 year old Stipe with vision impaired (Stipe has to wear glasses now courtesy of DC eyepoking him 40 times in their 2nd fight) would beat Jon. Some even get delusional like this post thinking Alex Pereira would beat Jon.I love Alex Pereira, I made tons of threads about him. He is an exciting and very active champ. But he is also the same guy who got outwrestled by Jan, who in his own got outwrestled and submitted easily by 42 year old Glover who in his prime cannot do anything to Jon Goat Jones.Let's face it, Jon will never be humiliated and koed like your hero Francis Ngannou, who will most likely get beat by Vadim Nemkov or the PFL tournament winner (Goltsov vs Popov) if he doesn't chase another boxing payday, and if he does, he will get koed again in boxing.