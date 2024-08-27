You have been selected to lead a team of scientists

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,384
Reaction score
39,278
Mark Cuban and Elon Musk are getting drunk at a bar. Elon is talking about how his companies actually try to solve humanity's problems when Mark interrupts him and says,

"You think you're so special, huh? You ain't shit. I bet anyone in this bar could solve more of humanity's problems than you could if they had a fraction of your money."

To which Elon replies, "Oh yeah, let's make it a bet then. You pick the dumbest looking fucker in this bar, and we'll each donate half a billion to fund a lab for him. He can hire the leading scientists in the world on any subject. All he has to do is solve one of humanity's problems before the money runs out."

Cuban agrees, they look around the bar and immediately decide that YOU are their candidate.

They lay out a series of rules to prevent you from just blowing the money on hookers and booze, or creating a bogus study like "testing the effects of hookers and booze in space."

If you do dumb shit like that, they can pull your funding. But as long as they feel you're honestly trying to solve a real problem for humanity, they'll honor their 1 billion dollar commitment.

So, Chief Scientist, what problem are you going to try to solve?
 
I'll solve the problem of men putting the pussy on the pedestal by inventing ultra realistic female sex robots (looks wise, not the nagging part)
 
I spend 10 million in nearly every US congressional race (house and senate) for any candidate that will support medicare for all, universal pre-K and after school programs, and regulating oligopolys.

10 mil is enough to buy most elections and I should still end up with more than half of the congress even if I lose some. Even if I get just one of those things done I'd be pretty happy.
 
Fedorgasm said:
They lay out a series of rules to prevent you from just blowing the money on hookers and booze, or creating a bogus study like "testing the effects of hookers and booze in space."
What if hookers in space solves all of humanity’s problems?
 
