You have been selected to lead a team of scientists

Mark Cuban and Elon Musk are getting drunk at a bar. Elon is talking about how his companies actually try to solve humanity's problems when Mark interrupts him and says,



"You think you're so special, huh? You ain't shit. I bet anyone in this bar could solve more of humanity's problems than you could if they had a fraction of your money."



To which Elon replies, "Oh yeah, let's make it a bet then. You pick the dumbest looking fucker in this bar, and we'll each donate half a billion to fund a lab for him. He can hire the leading scientists in the world on any subject. All he has to do is solve one of humanity's problems before the money runs out."



Cuban agrees, they look around the bar and immediately decide that YOU are their candidate.



They lay out a series of rules to prevent you from just blowing the money on hookers and booze, or creating a bogus study like "testing the effects of hookers and booze in space."



If you do dumb shit like that, they can pull your funding. But as long as they feel you're honestly trying to solve a real problem for humanity, they'll honor their 1 billion dollar commitment.



So, Chief Scientist, what problem are you going to try to solve?