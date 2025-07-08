You guys still use crucifix curls?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 736
- Reaction score
- 555
yo I forgot how nice that shit feels
I got a ac joint thing and yesterday I had my arm out the window. Started to curl like “damn this feels like a good pain free angle”
So I’m working this shit back in. Also just such a fun exercise that hits the bicep head like nothing else
I got a ac joint thing and yesterday I had my arm out the window. Started to curl like “damn this feels like a good pain free angle”
So I’m working this shit back in. Also just such a fun exercise that hits the bicep head like nothing else