You guys still use crucifix curls?

yo I forgot how nice that shit feels

I got a ac joint thing and yesterday I had my arm out the window. Started to curl like “damn this feels like a good pain free angle”

So I’m working this shit back in. Also just such a fun exercise that hits the bicep head like nothing else
 
I see the odd person doing them in my gym but its not often
 
