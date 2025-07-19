  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

You guys remember “Crazy” Tim Credeur?

Just saw him on the UFC 318 countdown and didn’t recognize him:

89611F38-DAE0-4C56-9667-836075FD3F1B.jpeg
03066FAF-0960-4BDF-B556-4CAECB82546E.jpeg

I totally forgot this dude was Poirier’s head coach for a while.

All this got me thinking about TUF 7 (Forrest vs Rampage). Great cast on that season, which included CB Dolloway, Matt Riddle, Mike Dolce, Amir Sadollah, and Matt Brown.

Tim won 2 fights and then lost to Jessie Taylor, who popped positive for clomiphene and was removed from the competition. Famously, this is the only time someone was booted from the competition after filming was completed. Tim had a little 3-2 stint in the UFC after that before hanging them up.

Ok I’ll park the way back machine for now. Nostalgia aside, it’s great to see these early TUF contestants go on to influence and train world champions and all time greats.
 
Good call. It's nice to see another TUF appreciator. It used to be a great show, with some really fun reasons. You're right that was a good one.

TUF has produced some notable elite fighters in the UFC, and quite a few good solid ones.

It's weird isn't it, at a glance he looks barely recognisable, but in the side by side you posted especially with the same angle, you can absolutely tell it's him and he suddenly looks way more similar.
 
Age my brother

Sucks to see. But stepping into coaching his work is mostly intellectual. I loved watching him fight but that was like 15 years ago
 
Even on TUF im pretty sure he was regarded as a gritty veteran
 
Woah, I'd never recgonise him! He was a decent enough fighter, glad he's still involved in the sport he loves in some capacity!
 
