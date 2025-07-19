You guys remember “Crazy” Tim Credeur?

Pequeño Corey
Just saw him on the UFC 318 countdown and didn’t recognize him:
I totally forgot this dude was Poirier’s head coach for a while.
All this got me thinking about TUF 7 (Forrest vs Rampage). Great cast on that season, which included CB Dolloway, Matt Riddle, Mike Dolce, Amir Sadollah, and Matt Brown.
Tim won 2 fights and then lost to Jessie Taylor, who popped positive for clomiphene and was removed from the competition. Famously, this is the only time someone was booted from the competition after filming was completed. Tim had a little 3-2 stint in the UFC after that before hanging them up.
Ok I’ll park the way back machine for now. Nostalgia aside, it’s great to see these early TUF contestants go on to influence and train world champions and all time greats.
