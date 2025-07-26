  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

You guys better hope Aspinall starches Gane

the aspinall files

If he gets ROFL stomped by gane or is taken into deep waters in a war all the damage Jon Jones did to his legacy will disappear in the eyes of mainstream fans and Aspinall will just be viewed as someone who wouldn't have been a challenge to Jon Jones in the first place.

Then Jon will just be known as the GOAT who left an untouchable legacy.
 
I believe in you TS, you can do it

pxEi6tU.jpeg
 
Rooting for Gane. Sherdog will be on meltdown and will be inaccessible for 3 hrs.
 
Oddmonster said:
Doping.
Cheating.
Ducking.

No matter what, Jones legacy is as tarnished as it could be.
And still most people don't care and considered him goat despite all that shit. This is the closest anyones came to having most of the mainstream mma fans disenvow Jon Jones as goat, but if Aspinall finds a way to fuck up all your efforts will be in vain.
 
