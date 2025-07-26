You guys better hope Aspinall starches Gane

the aspinall files
If he gets ROFL stomped by gane or is taken into deep waters in a war all the damage Jon Jones did to his legacy will disappear in the eyes of mainstream fans and Aspinall will just be viewed as someone who wouldn't have been a challenge to Jon Jones in the first place.
Then Jon will just be known as the GOAT who left an untouchable legacy.
