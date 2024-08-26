You ever say something shit?

My old shift super comes up a couple years ago and drops this box on my work desk. I say WTF is that? He takes it out of the box, and it’s similar to thisSays we need to run our transfer hoses in the plant through it so no one will trip over them. So I go off on a major rant saying “Oh yeah, great fucking idea from this cheap, piece of shit, company. We got roofs leaking, pumps leaking, down to 2 fork trucks that work, centrifuges spraying product out, the bldg's ventillation is shot so half the plant smells like death, but thank fucking god for these things. At least when I’m walking around the cancer clinic in 15 years, I won’t have arthritis in my knee from tripping over a fucking hose. What retard thought of this stupid shit?” So he looked pissed off and walked away.Next break I’m up front and tell everyone what happened. They say “No way bro…you said that shit to him? Bwahahahahaahaha.” Turns out they were his idea in the 1st place. I was tray dryer bitch for the next few weeks, but at least everyone got a laugh out of it.