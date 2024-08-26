You ever say something shit?

Cuz she ate it?
My late father literally did this. We were at a Diner, He asked her when she was due. Needless to say, i did not eat my soup and sandwich.
I have no idea what she ate to get so fat my dad thought she was pregnant. Why he thought he should ask her when she is due, is beyond me. Would you eat the food you ordered after that?Cuz she ate it?
I have no idea what she ate to get so fat my dad thought she was pregnant.
Im guessin what she ate was... everything.Would you eat the food you ordered after that?
So you like the fatties?Im guessin what she ate was... everything.
Yep, Id make sure to lock eyes with her the whole time too so she knows Im not fucking around.
Tards talk so much shit to other tards it blew my mind when I learned this.Indeed I have.
Once at a band rehearsal I called someone a retard right in front of a close friend who has a brother with downs syndrome
I realized it afterwards and felt like such a dick.
I was going to apologize at the next rehearsal but before I had a chance, that friend called someone else a retard.
It turns out, he grew up like me, throwing words around and no one got offended and we could differentiate between talking shit and saying something with ill intent
______________
I got away with that one, but I have learned to pick my words more carefully. Especially the more the world has gotten filled with crybabies looking for shit to be offended about as opposed to the relatively thick skinned folks I grew up with.