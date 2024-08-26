You ever say some stupid shit?

IDGETKTFO

IDGETKTFO

White Belt
@Steel
Joined
Feb 8, 2009
Messages
25,851
Reaction score
16,494
a669c821-f844-4820-9833-43ff5e3b872e_text.gif

d244d220-fd8c-4c11-abc2-1644b51885c7_text.gif

a49fdab7-9358-413c-96f9-91620921e0d9_text.gif


My late father literally did this. We were at a Diner, He asked her when she was due. Needless to say, i did not eat my soup and sandwich.
 
Pizza Werewolf said:
Cuz she ate it?
Click to expand...
I have no idea what she ate to get so fat my dad thought she was pregnant. Why he thought he should ask her when she is due, is beyond me. Would you eat the food you ordered after that?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,008
Messages
56,092,596
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top