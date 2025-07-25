You ever had real potential at sports or artistic endeavors?

BroScienceTalkatWork
What happened? Did it work out or not? If not what happened? What mistakes did you make?
I spent 15 years trying to be a musician. Made a bunch of mistakes but I never had real talent either. Always had to force the mindset
Comedy though
I’ve been just smoking the open mics lately. I’m the closer now. Got a little drunk.. talking some shit. When I’m sober.. I put a lot of effort into maintaining a cool mindset..
I want to get some money out of the comedy game though. There’s some earning potential.
I wish you all sweet dreams about grappling or whatever you dumbasses dream about
