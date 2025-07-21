You didn't enjoy that movie, you enjoyed your time watching it.

We have been long in the internet age of rehabiliting bad/poorly made movies into 'hidden gems' or 'misunderstood masterpieces' and the ever growing list just keeps getting bigger. One genre of movie which seems to get this the most is the '07-15 DVD Action Flick'. When I say DVD, I don't mean nessecarily it was straight to DVD (even though many of these probably should have been) I mean that its the type of film you'd see in MASSIVE abundance in the used DVD section. Almost all of these pretty awful films are being re-appreciated into 'awesome, fun rides'.Now when you hear the story why the film is awesome, it's always very fond of you and a bunch of friends in your college dorm, ordering a pizza and beer and grabbing the movie on a whim. Getting drunk and telling jokes while the movie is on, and generally having an amazing time. But here is the thing.That 'amazing time' you had with the movie, had nothing to do with the movie. You had a great time in spite of it, because you were drunk and socializing. I dare anyone to watch Death Race 2 TODAY, SOBER all the way through and tell me they had an 'awesome ride' with it's poorly paced story line, bland awkward dialogue and choppy editing. When reviewing movies, you have to take extra steps to seperate the actual product with the outside experiences when viewing it. Lest 'I had a great time with it' become the new gold standard of review.