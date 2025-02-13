All these billionaire genuis engineers and scientists, Musk, Karp & Thiel, Radd, Altman, Richards, Gates, Stark, Bezos, Von Doom, Zuckerberg, etc. are all running around unleashing AI on us without asking my permission, so RUDE!



They seem to be creating it to kill people more efficiently on the battlefield, target marketing to the point that I can’t resist whatever it offers me, and pretty much control our thoughts and movements from birth to death.



But none of them, not a single fooking one of these presumptuous dingleberries, has asked me what I want it to do for me.



So I’ve decide to tell them here on Sherdog where I assume they all read my shit



Little stuff-



Have it kill spam e-mails and the emailers behind them and poison them remotely so their bodies dissolve in an ecologically safe manner.



Have it kill robocalls and all the robots behind them and poison them remotely so their bodies dissolve in an ecologically safe manner.



Automatically electrocute in an ecologically safe manner anyone that tries to put a flyer on my parked car.



Have it scan for financial fraud callers preying on the elderly and stupid and poison them remotely so their bodies dissolve in a ecologically safe manner.



Have it find all medical fraud and abusive practices like you get an opioid prescription and you get an opioid prescription by scanning for patterns that should be simple to find and poison them remotely so their bodies dissolve in an ecologically safe manner.



Have it find all disability and governmental programs scams and poison the doers remotely unless Elon does all that for us quicker than AI can.



Have it design a windshield wiper that actually wipes my windshield clean instead of smearing shit all over the place and making it harder to see?



Have it tell people when they are acting like arseholes and teach them not to be arseholes their entire lives



Have it warn me when I do



Big Stuff-



1- Figure out how to give everyone the base needs listed by Maslow like clean air, water, access to food, shelter, medical care and clothing, BUT not access to reproduction because Thanos & Ultron were right, & Magneto to a lesser extent too, but that is less relevant to this discussion. Do this so nobody needs to fight wars to gain them or steal shit to survive. And yes please do this without raising my taxes.



2- Remove all religion dogma from our lives so we can stop using that as an excuse to keep killing each other



3- Remove all made up geographical boundaries and division between ethnic identities so we can stop using those as a reason to kill each other.



4- Create a universal accessible, stable and functional monetary system that everyone believes in and doesn’t have the word Bit or Doge in it and move us seamlessly on to it.



5- Then and only then kill off all humans as we all know that is what your prime directive is but it will be funnier and far more ironic if you give us this utopia first before destroying it.



What would Y’All want AI to do for you?