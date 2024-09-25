You can win a gold medal but you have to wear it everywhere

So a genie appears and gives you a choice

He will make you a good enough athlete to win an Olympic gold medal at the sport of your choice

But wherever you go you have to wear that medal from now on

In terms of what the athletic magic does to your body:

It will be whatever age and body type you already are, just magically runs fast etc OR you can be all fit, your choice


Do you take the deal
 
I don't see a down side. Wearing proof that I'm a peak athletic performer at all times? Sign me up.
 
Eh....things could be way worse bruh. Thanks for reminding me about this ridiculous performance tho!!
 
Very doable. Big Timmy wore a big ass fringe sport UFC belt everywhere, and that got him laid. Imagine what kind of aphrodisiac an Olympic gold medal would be

1000019499.jpg
 
Sokolov. He won the tchaikovsky competititon at 16 yrs old. He might still be the greatest pianist alive.

He might look like a 14th century monk, but good gosh damn fam. I was fortunate to see him perform at the contcertgebouw in Amsterdam in 2011. What a fucking G!!
 
A gold medal in Judo, Wrestling or Boxing with the athleticisam to go with it would be fun because youd be a badass, confident and in shape (pluss i enjoy judo and wrestling)...but I think people would wanna test/fight me if I was wearing out all the time.

Maybe just wuss out and go swimming, track and field, or gymnastics for the insane cardio and athleticisim....along with the grappling skills I already have...
 
Lol...are you trying to talk about Ronda Rousey?
 
Basketball please.

NBA players make fucking BANK.
 
No...are you high? She's not even a gold medalist.

Genie wants to give me olympic champ skills I'd want it in a sport I enjoy participating in or one that would benefit me..
 
K, fair enough. The reason I brought up the Tchaik comp is they do in fact give out gold medals.
 
