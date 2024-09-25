You can win a gold medal but you have to wear it everywhere

Aegon Spengler
So a genie appears and gives you a choice
He will make you a good enough athlete to win an Olympic gold medal at the sport of your choice
But wherever you go you have to wear that medal from now on
In terms of what the athletic magic does to your body:
It will be whatever age and body type you already are, just magically runs fast etc OR you can be all fit, your choice
Do you take the deal
