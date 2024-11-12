MicroBrew
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,868
- Reaction score
- 25,067
Not only that but when you do walk over to Russia you are 24 hours ahead of people a few inches behind you who are still in America.
However, in the body of water between Alaska and Russia, known as the Bering Strait, there lies two small islands known as Big Diomede and Little Diomede.
Interestingly enough, Big Diomede is owned by Russia while Little Diomede is owned by the US.
The stretch of water between these two islands is only about 2.5 miles wide and actually freezes over during the winter so you could technically walk from the US to Russia on this seasonal sea ice.
However, in the body of water between Alaska and Russia, known as the Bering Strait, there lies two small islands known as Big Diomede and Little Diomede.
Interestingly enough, Big Diomede is owned by Russia while Little Diomede is owned by the US.
The stretch of water between these two islands is only about 2.5 miles wide and actually freezes over during the winter so you could technically walk from the US to Russia on this seasonal sea ice.
Last edited: