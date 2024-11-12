  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

You can walk from America to Russia

Not only that but when you do walk over to Russia you are 24 hours ahead of people a few inches behind you who are still in America.


However, in the body of water between Alaska and Russia, known as the Bering Strait, there lies two small islands known as Big Diomede and Little Diomede.

Interestingly enough, Big Diomede is owned by Russia while Little Diomede is owned by the US.

The stretch of water between these two islands is only about 2.5 miles wide and actually freezes over during the winter so you could technically walk from the US to Russia on this seasonal sea ice.


Has anyone actually done this? Might be a cool story, being the first person to walk from Alaska to Russia
 
I was just reading an article about two American Indian skeletons buried together and the DNA findings and they concluded the two were not related and each likely came from different paths long ago when Africa, Asia, America were stuck together in one land mass.
 
I was just reading an article about two American Indian skeletons buried together and the DNA findings and they concluded the two were not related and each likely came from different paths long ago when Africa, Asia, America were stuck together in one land mass.
Pangea? LOL
 
I was just reading an article about two American Indian skeletons buried together and the DNA findings and they concluded the two were not related and each likely came from different paths long ago when Africa, Asia, America were stuck together in one land mass.
it wouldn't matter since they both came from the garden of Eden
you need to brush up on your science bro
 
