You can only add 2 things to this plain bowl of rice. What are they?

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,022
Reaction score
775
00RICEGUIDE8-threeByTwoMediumAt2X.jpg


For me it’s fried spam/eggs. The champion of poor people food.
 
Bean sprouts and fried onions.

Or mushrooms with one of those two.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,427
Messages
56,320,219
Members
175,162
Latest member
DmacEspeciales

Share this page

Back
Top