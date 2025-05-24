You can make your life drastically worse, but not drastically better, in a day...

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
424
Reaction score
311
Unless you're like a hopeless romantic and you think your gonna just meet-cute some bitch at an arcade bar

Nah.. Like it takes so long to build positive momentum.. And yet.. If I really wanted to.. I could fuck my life up tonight. in a BILLION ways. There's a billion things I could do to make my life worse.

I just wish I still had a little bit of that youthful ignorance. Life get's pretty depressing without that.. Fuck it.. When I'm done losing weight... Im gonna take some risks. Apply for some jobs outside my industry.. Start partying and hitting the bars. Even by myself

Point of the thread still stands though --- playing it too safe is way, way better then the alternative.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mixmastermo
Do you have to deal with gaslighting in your life?
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
fica
fica

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,325
Messages
57,333,187
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top