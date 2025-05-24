You can make your life drastically worse, but not drastically better, in a day...

BroScienceTalkatWork
Unless you're like a hopeless romantic and you think your gonna just meet-cute some bitch at an arcade bar
Nah.. Like it takes so long to build positive momentum.. And yet.. If I really wanted to.. I could fuck my life up tonight. in a BILLION ways. There's a billion things I could do to make my life worse.
I just wish I still had a little bit of that youthful ignorance. Life get's pretty depressing without that.. Fuck it.. When I'm done losing weight... Im gonna take some risks. Apply for some jobs outside my industry.. Start partying and hitting the bars. Even by myself
Point of the thread still stands though --- playing it too safe is way, way better then the alternative.
