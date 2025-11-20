You are suddenly placed in a life and death fight against Jon Jones in a random alley way. No rules, How do you survive and win?

You don't. Other than for some random luck 99% of the people put in this situation are going to die. Your best hope is to let him tire himself out a bit while you do nothing but defend and then try to run out of the alley way.
 
Give him some yayo and hell be your best bud and youll go to bars after and run the train.
 
Poke him in the eye until he signs the contract to fight Aspinall.
 
manmanman-suck.gif
 
Pull out an 8-ball and straws... my boy cain't resist them white lines
 
I'd break open my bag of coke and throw it in his face
 
All I'd have to do is remind him that he doesn't know me, and he'd run away like he did with Chael because he needs 12 weeks to prepare for any opponent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FilipEmoFights
You are suddenly placed in a life and death fight against Francis in a random alley way. No rules, How do you survive and win?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
267
Intermission
I

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,053
Messages
58,478,720
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top