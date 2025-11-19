You are suddenly placed in a life and death fight against Francis in a random alley way. No rules, How do you survive and win?

There is no escaping, you have to stop him attacking. You have no weapons but there are objects around. Assume you are both wearing street clothes including sneakers.
No time limits or nothing, you basically gotta outsmart him, outmuscle him, or outwrestle him.

How do you survive? Do you even? If you don’t how many punches do you think you can take assuming he doesn’t just head stomp you?
 
Realistically, facing off with Francis one on one, straight up ?

People would be calling Dibs on my stuff. :(
 
Which Francis are talking about here? Francis Assisi or Francis Bacon (the artist) I think I could win that. Francis Drake, Francis Ngannou or Francis Bacon (the Statesman and philosopher) I'm probably going to lose.
 
Piss, shit and vomit all over myself and hope he has a weak stomach for bad smells, try to take advantage of his uncomfort, and run if able...strike with heavy foreign object if I can't.
 
The better question is how will Francis (any last name) survive your average Sherdogger?

<{UberTS}>
 
Nut shots, eye gouges, ear-boxing, biting, foot sweeps, flying head stomps and picking up a force multiplier from an alleyway dumpster hopefully.
 
I would call for the hero and Patron Saint of Sherdog, UberTS, to appear and defeat Francis as my Champion in a trial by combat.

images
 
Francis is my mom’s name
 
Latest posts

