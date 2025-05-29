You are Brad Pitt in 2005. You staying with Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie?

Even after all these years, it still confounds me that anyone would even think it's a difficult choice, let alone that anyone would actually pick Aniston over Jolie. It made perfect sense to me that he went for Jolie in 2005 and it still makes sense even now. No contest.

giphy.gif
 
It’s obvious Pitt wanted a family and Jolie was younger and hotter although Aniston is a good looking too.

Brad probably should’ve went the Matt Damon route and married a good looking woman who was a “nobody.” Jolie is a nutcase from what I can tell. And because of your kids together, Brad gotta deal with her forever
 
I’d bang Joile bc she was probably crazy in the sack. Then I’d stick with Jen. She’s seems for more well balanced and a better long term choice if that’s what you are looking for.

Then again if I’m Brad Pitt at any age I don’t worry long term. Not like I can’t find a thousand women that would date me.
 
Brad was 41 when he went for Jolie. In general if you are an intelligent human being you detect crazy no matter how attractive at that age. An affair sure but never marry or have kids . With Jolie the warning signs were all over the place even back then that she is a narcicistic trouble maker in true hollywood fashion.

I dont mock Pitt for this. Its deeply tragic to have kids with such a woman that will estrange them from their father. Thats a huge scar for life and no fame or wealth can fix this.

So to answer. At that age most intelligent men will go for Aniston (if she is more down to earth I know nothing about her) but possible have an affair with Jolie.

Personally I never got why Jolie is supposed to be so attractive. She had cosmetic surgery all over her face even at that young age with absurd injected rubber lips. But everyone talked about that being "natural". <lmao>Her acting and behaviour outside of it was just pure self obsessed shallow personality.

Her UN "job" is the perfect example. She gives exceptional dumb statements showing that she has zero clue about politics and history in general loves the attention of being a "special envoy to the UN high comissioner". She is a walking Duning Kruger effect.

Remind you the most horrible people often hide behind charity work . Its the perfect mask, feeds their ego and hides their nature. Jimmy Saville being the perfect example. Or take Bill Gates being a close Epstein friend.
 
Kept reading that Aniston has body odor issues or bad breath and Jolie is a demon in the sack so the decision is easy
 
