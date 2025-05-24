You’re sending someone to beat Jones

Matt_Hamill_cropped.jpg
 
Prolly need more dan dat fam

Jon Wick an' Goku a good start 💯🐐📠
 
Well Jon Jones won't fight anybody like Tom or Francis, so I'd send someone like Destiny because Twitter is the only place Jon Jones will fight these days.

1748126751879.png
 
Chael Sonnen called Jon Jones the #1 UFC troll — and said he has enjoyed a lot his trolling... And wish he'd just never fight again after Stipe Miocic because, by seeing losers getting so upset on the other side of the keyboard, is what he wish he did, because they are losers


 
I'm sending a white chick with a bag of coke, some liquor, and some headgear for her to wear incase he gets crazy.
 
Aspinall

There is a reason Jones is ducking him like his life depends on it.
 
All the joke answers draw one conclusion

No human is beating Jones

Sherdog has spoken

<JonesDXSuckIt>
 
The Boomerang said:
All the joke answers draw one conclusion

No human is beating Jones

Sherdog has spoken

<JonesDXSuckIt>
Click to expand...

Jones disagrees. He could make more money than any fight he's ever had by fighting a guy who absolutely wants to fight him. Yet...he prefers to troll and show insecurity.

Not that I blame him. Vegas has Aspinall as the favorite for a reason.
 
Not even saying this as a hater but I think Tom and Francis both handle Jon pretty easily. He is not a proper sized HW to handle two giant physically fit men with great skill.
 
Right now only ngannou and aspinall. If I had to choose someone before? these guys...

- Werdume
- Overeem - UBER
- JDS
 
