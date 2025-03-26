Sparring Yokkao videos, why everybody trying to KO Saenchai?

Dude it's a seminar with some light sparring. you see some dudes get frustrated with Saenchai and literally try to KO him. i seen a set of matches where a gym literally couldnt handle stand up with Saenchai and Duangdawnoi anymore, so they resorted to takedowns. not once, but THREE times they resorted to takedowns, at a fucking muay thai seminars. This just further adds to the perception that possibly, the average American gym just loves CTE and ego.

I know not all, but damn, I've been a lot and everybody just loves to CTE their sparring partners. Why are we like this? We should know better
 
Because he is opposite of the hard man culture that is woven into Western society.

Dude dances, tricks and smiles, but can handle anyone if they start with him. Love it.
 
Because he is opposite of the hard man culture that is woven into Western society.
Thailand has very much a "hard man" culture. But Saenchai is a fighter who gets paid for violence. He will onyl turn it up if he gets money for it or someone abuses sparring. A lot of fighters are like that no matter the country.
 
I knew a guy who got KO'd by Saenchai during one of the seminars. He got caught with a wheel kick. I didn't watch the whole thing but I saw the ending on FB.

I think people outside of Thailand don't spar the same as Thais. They don't have the control and can't increase speed without adding power. My Thai trainers were making fun of me because I can throw a hard body kick but I can't control and pull it back well. If you watch the Thais spar they are able to kick fast during sparring but they pull it back at the last second. It allows them to trade kicks back and forth without hurting each other. It's actually better to learn how to kick that way. You will learn shot placement for a kick.

Not all Thais are as nice as Saenchai. There are heavy handed fighters that aren't as technical. If you try to bully them then they will try to take your head off too.
 
