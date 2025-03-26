Dude it's a seminar with some light sparring. you see some dudes get frustrated with Saenchai and literally try to KO him. i seen a set of matches where a gym literally couldnt handle stand up with Saenchai and Duangdawnoi anymore, so they resorted to takedowns. not once, but THREE times they resorted to takedowns, at a fucking muay thai seminars. This just further adds to the perception that possibly, the average American gym just loves CTE and ego.
I know not all, but damn, I've been a lot and everybody just loves to CTE their sparring partners. Why are we like this? We should know better
I know not all, but damn, I've been a lot and everybody just loves to CTE their sparring partners. Why are we like this? We should know better