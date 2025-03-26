I knew a guy who got KO'd by Saenchai during one of the seminars. He got caught with a wheel kick. I didn't watch the whole thing but I saw the ending on FB.



I think people outside of Thailand don't spar the same as Thais. They don't have the control and can't increase speed without adding power. My Thai trainers were making fun of me because I can throw a hard body kick but I can't control and pull it back well. If you watch the Thais spar they are able to kick fast during sparring but they pull it back at the last second. It allows them to trade kicks back and forth without hurting each other. It's actually better to learn how to kick that way. You will learn shot placement for a kick.



Not all Thais are as nice as Saenchai. There are heavy handed fighters that aren't as technical. If you try to bully them then they will try to take your head off too.