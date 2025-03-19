  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Yoel Romero vs Gegard Mousasi announced for June 22 in GFL

Shogun OUT, The Moose IN.

I know it’s not directly UFC related, but Romero vs Mousasi is a cool fight between two UFC-vets! Definitely more interesting than a fight against Rua.

Rooting for my man Gegard here:




Swipe for Yoel announcing the matchup:



(mods feel free to move)
 
I always thought Romero was stylistically a nightmare matchup for Mousasi when both were in their primes in the UFC

Now that they're both are passed it I think the gap has closed a bit but not sure by how much
 
This will be some slow, boring shit. Moose outpoints him.
 
This is going to be absolute two-outcome fight.

Romero is going to lay on him.

Or Mousasi gonna the jab the hell out of him.
 
Thank god.

Shogun will always be my boy, but dude needs to stay retired.
 
Unmotivated Moose vs gigawashed Romero lets gooooo
 
