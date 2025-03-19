BoxerMaurits
Shogun OUT, The Moose IN.
I know it’s not directly UFC related, but Romero vs Mousasi is a cool fight between two UFC-vets! Definitely more interesting than a fight against Rua.
Rooting for my man Gegard here:
Swipe for Yoel announcing the matchup:
(mods feel free to move)
