Love Yoel but the guy is 50 years old, I would like to see him retire and ride off into the sunset.
 
Didn't he get a massive payday from that tainted supplement issue? Why is subjecting himself to trailer park fight league?
 
I suspect he’s automatically in for the $25 mil tourney

185 and up, open-weight
 
Thiago Santos, Derek Brunson and Aspen Ladd have also signed with BKFC.
Guess PFL is being lenient in letting their fighters fight outside of the promotion, not like they are doing much with them anyway.
Doubt any of them will do particularly well, Santos has no knees and Brunson and Ladd were never known for their striking.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Nah, Yoel is still a beast when he's small glove boxing cans

So they found someone for Yoel to fight who's even slower than he is and has no idea how to throw a punch. I guess that's one way to get Yoel to throw enough volume that you might have to use both hands to count.
 
Hey guys, something tells me the GFL might not end up happening..

JudoThrowFiasco said:
Most likely not. He was ordered a massive payday (which got reduced on appeal) but cases like that hardly ever end up collecting
 
Söze Aldo said:
Yeah but I guarantee once he goes up against someone who can actually box/throw hands, you’ll see the classic Yoel doing nothing for 90% of the fight.
 
His last opponent was

Ras "Rasquatch The Jamaican Shamrock" Hylton
Hylton.jpg


He also KO'd an autistic Power Slapper ⌚👌🏽



Get that bag OG💰
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
He got a massive judgement in his favor. But I think they disconnected their phone and never paid.
 
