Yeah sweet, can’t wait to see Yoel throw one or two punches a round and then go on to lose a decision.
Nah, Yoel is still a beast when he's small glove boxing cans
Most likely not. He was ordered a massive payday (which got reduced on appeal) but cases like that hardly ever end up collectingDidn't he get a massive payday from that tainted supplement issue? Why is subjecting himself to trailer park fight league?
2 rounds of hopping and posturing then a blitz in the 3rd rd.He is way too low volume for BKFC. I don't mind seeing him land the big punch though.
