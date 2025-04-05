Media Yoel Romero predicts Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Dricus du Plessis

Do you agree?

  • Total voters
    7
I would have loved to see a prime Yoel Romero at 147 years old against Chimaev. Taking down Yoel is like taking down a brick wall.
 
Travis Alexander said:
I would have loved to see a prime Yoel Romero at 147 years old against Chimaev. Taking down Yoel is like taking down a brick wall.
Click to expand...
Neither have the best gas tank so it probably ends up a kickboxing match which would be potentially exciting or potentially a staring contest. Either great fight or incredible disappointment.
 
Honestly, to a person that doesn't know anything about wrestling I always imagined that good wrestlers from the US would shoot exactly like Chimaev.
When I see some wrestling highlights you see these freak fast movements.
And then you see guys like Bo Nickal who just seems unathletic in his shots and many wrestlers coming to MMA are like that and it makes me wonder how the hell did they have any success in wrestling against some of these monsters?
I don't get it. How come these guys can shoot this fast in wrestling and they come to MMA and they are stuck in the mud.
 
Kwic said:
Honestly, to a person that doesn't know anything about wrestling I always imagined that good wrestlers from the US would shoot exactly like Chimaev.
When I see some wrestling highlights you see these freak fast movements.
And then you see guys like Bo Nickal who just seems unathletic in his shots and many wrestlers coming to MMA are like that and it makes me wonder how the hell did they have any success in wrestling against some of these monsters?
I don't get it. How come these guys can shoot this fast in wrestling and they come to MMA and they are stuck in the mud.
Click to expand...
Threat of strikes.
 
Yoel is getting dimensia, I feel bad because he is 81 so it's normal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which 5 are you most excited to watch? (Version 16)
Replies
13
Views
329
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
What's the most anticipated fight you would like to see this coming year?
2
Replies
23
Views
483
El Fernas
El Fernas
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Chimaev's team says his title fight gets booked any day now
Replies
14
Views
472
Dimbis
Dimbis
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev or Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones - Which fight are you more excited to see?
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
orca
orca

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,888
Messages
57,123,559
Members
175,550
Latest member
fatroller

Share this page

Back
Top