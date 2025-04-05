Honestly, to a person that doesn't know anything about wrestling I always imagined that good wrestlers from the US would shoot exactly like Chimaev.
When I see some wrestling highlights you see these freak fast movements.
And then you see guys like Bo Nickal who just seems unathletic in his shots and many wrestlers coming to MMA are like that and it makes me wonder how the hell did they have any success in wrestling against some of these monsters?
I don't get it. How come these guys can shoot this fast in wrestling and they come to MMA and they are stuck in the mud.