El Fernas
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jul 16, 2014
- Messages
- 26,059
- Reaction score
- 15,146
Basically that, the first event of Mike Perry´s promotion just happened, Yoel Romero fought a can in it, is he free from Bellator/PFL?
Jon Jones was in the attendance and probably others, i just got a recommendation from it on Yotube, had no idea it was yesterday, or where to watch.
Jon Jones was in the attendance and probably others, i just got a recommendation from it on Yotube, had no idea it was yesterday, or where to watch.