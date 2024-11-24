Media Yoel Romero KO´s a PowerSlap guy in Mike Perry´s Dirty Boxing Championship

El Fernas

El Fernas

Basically that, the first event of Mike Perry´s promotion just happened, Yoel Romero fought a can in it, is he free from Bellator/PFL?

Jon Jones was in the attendance and probably others, i just got a recommendation from it on Yotube, had no idea it was yesterday, or where to watch.
 
yoel-romero.gif
 
El Fernas said:
Basically that, the first event of Mike Perry´s promotion just happened, Yoel Romero fought a can in it, is he free from Bellator/PFL?

Jon Jones was in the attendance and probably others, i just got a recommendation from it on Yotube, had no idea it was yesterday, or where to watch.
yeah I saw it earlier on my phone, on IG.

It looked like a movie somehow lol.

I wish Mike all the best with it. Did he do much promo for it? I feel he gives good soundbites and would be great with promo. Better than Conner even, for my taste.

The fight footage almost looked like it was vintage Tank Abbott getting KO'd.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
yeah I saw it earlier on my phone, on IG.

It looked like a movie somehow lol.

I wish Mike all the best with it. Did he do much promo for it? I feel he gives good soundbites and would be great with promo. Better than Conner even, for my taste.

The fight footage almost looked like it was vintage Tank Abbott getting KO'd.
I remember the launch press conference and that was it, he probably didnt promote it that much after i guess, im not on IG so i really dont know, the venue seems small and the tickets were more like registration invites.

Video i saw was from the Schmo with Perry and Jones, so i guess they tried inviting some media guys.
 
El Fernas said:
I remember the launch press conference and that was it, he probably didnt promote it that much after i guess, im not on IG so i really dont know, the venue seems small and the tickets were more like registration invites.

Video i saw was from the Schmo with Perry and Jones, so i guess they tried inviting some media guys.
The private event / not televised live is a cool concept to me. Make it a point of difference, something exclusive.
 
Duane Crespo is str8 AZZ fam him barely a #PowerSlap Striker good fi Yoel tho should run it back in slaps 👋💥
 
Boxing in mma gloves with clinching, elbows and ground n pound allowed.
They threw some biscuits-and-gravy-eating "pro" slapper in there with a 220lb. Yoel, who doesn't have to worry about defending takedowns or kicks anymore.

What's there not to love?
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Boxing in mma gloves with clinching, elbows and ground n pound allowed.
They threw some biscuits-and-gravy-eating "pro" slapper in there with a 220lb. Yoel, who doesn't have to worry about defending takedowns or kicks anymore.

What's there not to love?
So they can only GnP after dropping someone?
 
NoBiasJustMMA said:
So they can only GnP after dropping someone?
Looks that way lol, one of the undercard bouts saw a guy floor his opponent, drop an extra 5-8 unanswered shots while the ref just stared at him before pulling him off.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
I got you fam

It's a click baity type of channel so you'll have to fast forward to the relevant clips. Another guy just stood still getting blasted with the same elbow 20 times in a row
damn I wanted elbow guy to get the comeback, guy took everything and then some
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
I got you fam

It's a click baity type of channel so you'll have to fast forward to the relevant clips. Another guy just stood still getting blasted with the same elbow 20 times in a row
Around 7:40 got interesting, the guy KO´s the opponent but even after 2 people were needed to take him off the opponent he still tried to go back to punch him, Yoel Romero went from the UFC to underground fighting.
 
