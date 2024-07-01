Yoel Romero Claims To Have Key To Beat Alex Pereira In Future Clash: 'It Would Be An Honor To Fight Him'
Yoel Romero claims to have the key to defeat Alex Pereira ahead of the Brazilian's return at UFC 303 next week.
Romero - “A lot of people talk and they think if I would fight against the big champ (Alex) Pereira in the UFC, 205lbs – he has plenty of experience,” Yoel Romero said on the Overdogs podcast. “[He] is a born striker, it would be an honor to fight people with caliber [like him]. He’s a man born of a women, same as me.”
“Everything is possible when you believe, he has two hands, I also have two hands – all can happen,” Yoel Romero continued. “The strategy to beat Alex is doing a well mixed fight. You can’t wrestle and wrestle [continuously], you can’t do striking and striking [continously].”