  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Yoel Romero claims to have key to beat Alex Pereira in future clash: ‘It would be an honor to fight him’

J

justmark

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
May 25, 2024
Messages
263
Reaction score
769
www.lowkickmma.com

Yoel Romero Claims To Have Key To Beat Alex Pereira In Future Clash: 'It Would Be An Honor To Fight Him'

Yoel Romero claims to have the key to defeat Alex Pereira ahead of the Brazilian's return at UFC 303 next week.
www.lowkickmma.com www.lowkickmma.com

Romero - “A lot of people talk and they think if I would fight against the big champ (Alex) Pereira in the UFC, 205lbs – he has plenty of experience,” Yoel Romero said on the Overdogs podcast. “[He] is a born striker, it would be an honor to fight people with caliber [like him]. He’s a man born of a women, same as me.”

“Everything is possible when you believe, he has two hands, I also have two hands – all can happen,” Yoel Romero continued. “The strategy to beat Alex is doing a well mixed fight. You can’t wrestle and wrestle [continuously], you can’t do striking and striking [continously].”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmbassadorFright
Media Anthony Smith says Alex Pereira would "jump at the opportunity" to fight him
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
4K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,882
Messages
55,787,841
Members
174,930
Latest member
chenmania

Share this page

Back
Top