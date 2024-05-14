Yin and Yang: Moments of Colliding Energies

What are your favorite moments of two opposing energies colliding? Moments like when Conor met his match in Nate Diaz, as the verbal sparring had absolutely no effect on Nate's cognitive function.


Or moments like Luke Rockhold being short circuited by Bisping,


All time classic in Tito not being scared of being beat into a living death by Ken Shamrock
 
I think that by the time you become a professional fighter, verbal sparring makes no difference to any fighter and is only done to increase ppv sales.
 
You really think a guy who either excelled in some form of martial arts or little street fights, did well, then joined the amateur ranks and then did well enough to become a pro fighter and then fought well enough to be a pro fighter in the biggest stage. And then beat more champions to make it to the main stage is really going to go home scared because someone like Conor makes some witty wise cracks at a press conference? Really??

Fighting a great champion in the cage doesn't scare them, but some jokes and a mean mug crushes the spirit.

Hopefully these fighters never go on Sherdog and find mean comments about them, they would certainly be completely deflated and retire with a crushed spirit.
 
speaking of conor, don't you find it funny that he stopped training with ido portal after nate sizzled him with the 'touchbutt in the park' line?
or that aldo didn't totally lose his cool in the first few seconds of the conor fight?
or that even the famously stoic khabib lost his composure because of trash talk and flew out of the cage marring his career defining win?
that's the three easy ones from conor, but other fighters lose their cool all the time too. it's such a cartoonishly impossible statement to say that professional fighters aren't affected by trash talk.
 
