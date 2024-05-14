Yin and Yang: Moments of Colliding Energies

You really think a guy who either excelled in some form of martial arts or little street fights, did well, then joined the amateur ranks and then did well enough to become a pro fighter and then fought well enough to be a pro fighter in the biggest stage. And then beat more champions to make it to the main stage is really going to go home scared because someone like Conor makes some witty wise cracks at a press conference? Really??



Fighting a great champion in the cage doesn't scare them, but some jokes and a mean mug crushes the spirit.



Hopefully these fighters never go on Sherdog and find mean comments about them, they would certainly be completely deflated and retire with a crushed spirit.