Yin and Yang: Moments of Colliding Energies

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 6,563
- Reaction score
- 9,351
What are your favorite moments of two opposing energies colliding? Moments like when Conor met his match in Nate Diaz, as the verbal sparring had absolutely no effect on Nate's cognitive function.
Or moments like Luke Rockhold being short circuited by Bisping,
All time classic in Tito not being scared of being beat into a living death by Ken Shamrock
Or moments like Luke Rockhold being short circuited by Bisping,
All time classic in Tito not being scared of being beat into a living death by Ken Shamrock