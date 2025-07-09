Siver!
Flood updates: Flash flood washes away home in Ruidoso, New Mexico
The rapidly evolving emergency comes just days after deadly floods hit the neighbouring US state of Texas.
- A father and two children have been swept away by flash floods in the US state of New Mexico, the National Weather Service says
- A swift water rescue team is searching for the family, and multiple other rescues are under way
- Video shows a house violently washed away in brown floodwaters, splintering as it hits trees, and the NWS says multiple homes have been "moved by water"
- The emergency comes just days after deadly floods hit the neighbouring state of Texas
- In Texas, more than 109 people are confirmed dead and at least 161 are still missing following flash floods last Friday
Meanwhile, in France:
More than 100 injured as wildfire rages near Marseille
About 800 firefighters are at the scene, France's interior minister says, and will battle the blaze through the night.
Some 110 people have been injured in a fast-moving wildfire that has reached the outer edge of Marseille, France's second largest city.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said about 800 firefighters were at the scene and efforts to tackle the blaze would continue "all night", as the fire was not yet contained.
The city's mayor, Benoît Payan, said earlier that the "marine firefighter battalion is waging guerrilla warfare, hoses in hand," referring to Marseille's fire and rescue service.
At least 400 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to French media. Nine firefighters are said to have been injured.
---
Seems like the future is now
Perhaps the climate has already changed.