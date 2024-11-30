ff
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2015
- Messages
- 513
- Reaction score
- 580
I don't know if this shouldn't be in UFC discussions anyway yesterday card was amazing I know alot don't like PFL but sometimes they deliver I also met Don Davis and talk to him about thier cards structure and gave him suggestions on how he fix it he was gentleman it was obvious he cared about what I was telling him it wasn't long conversation but I enjoyed it. It was a good night overall even the PFL MENA delivered