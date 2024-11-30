Media Yesterday I Met the Real Goat

1000108206.jpg

I don't know if this shouldn't be in UFC discussions anyway yesterday card was amazing I know alot don't like PFL but sometimes they deliver I also met Don Davis and talk to him about thier cards structure and gave him suggestions on how he fix it he was gentleman it was obvious he cared about what I was telling him it wasn't long conversation but I enjoyed it. It was a good night overall even the PFL MENA delivered
 
You missed a great opportunity if you didn't ask him back to your hotel room for a grappling seminar.
 
Did you talk to the smart cage or were you cagephobic?

Can't be cagephobic these days my guy.
 
Age turns Fedor even more into an alien.
But a very lovable one!
 
