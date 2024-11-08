Spoiler: Link Southern town locked down after 40 monkeys escape from science lab The animals escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility in a town in South Carolina, a testing center that uses monkeys to trial treatments for illnesses like brain disorders.

Dozens of macaque monkeys are on the loose in a small South Carolinian town after escaping from a medical research facility.Residents in Yemassee, a town of 1,000 less than 50 miles west of Charleston, have been told to lock their doors and windows to prevent the primates from entering their homes.The animals escaped on at 1pm on Wednesday from the Alpha Genesis lab, that tests experimental drugs and vaccines for various infectious diseases and disorders.Police have deployed traps and thermal cameras around the town in an attempt to catch the monkeys, but none had been captured as of 11am this morning, with efforts being hampered by rain.Officers have also said there is 'no health risk' to the public.It comes after three primates escaped from a vehicle carrying them to the lab in 2022 following a road accident.A monkey also escaped from the same centre in 2016 after its cage was not properly locked.One local resident said on X, formerly Twitter: 'The monkeys escape from Yemassee every year. That s*** happens every year! The workers forget to lock up the cages and they go crazy!'Revealing the escape, the local Sheriff's Department said on Facebook: 'Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes. If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them.'Alpha Genesis also runs another centre for housing monkeys on Morgan Island, just off the coast of South Carolina.Overall it houses more than 5,000 monkeys at any given time, which are used in clinical research.