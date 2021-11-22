  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Yellowjackets - TV show

Anyone in? Watching the second episode and it's flippin great.
YELLOWJACKETS
Wildly talented high school girls' soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over.
 
It's actually not the clip I was looking for I couldn't find it but it's similar. Seems every survivor show has its own version where women fail. (It was just a joke I don't take reality tv to be a accurate take on anyone or anything).
 
From this post I wasn't too interested, sounds like that Alive movie with Ethan Hawkes rugby team crashing in the wilderness but with girls but then I saw the cast and now I'm in for Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci.

yellow-jackets-main.png
 
Where is it streaming
 
link to trailer or screenshots? I could goole it, but you started this!
 
I've watched, enjoying it so far

I like retro shows, ie when they do the flashbacks to high school, the clothes, the music etc.

Curious to see how Christina Ricci's character plays out, liking her so far, looks like from a few scenes that she becomes the leader

For Canadians, it was filmed in BC, and in the show, their plane has crashed in Northern Ontario. Streaming on Crave here
 
She's my favourite. The then to now as adults is pretty awesome. The chick from 2 and a half men especially, they got her spot on.
 
Yes, she’s good. Dark, dirty side to her too, sleeping with her best friend’s boyfriend

And the way she tells her family how she killed the rabbit, skinned and cooked it for them was some good stuff
 
Never heard of it.

I have other shows queued up for binging and it doesn't seem like a premise I'd be interested in unless there are some pretty good plot twists.
 
I have her in my head as the nurse from Planet Terror.
upload_2021-11-23_10-30-26.jpeg
 
