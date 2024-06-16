GoldenWolf87
Justin Trudeau just couldn't help himself creating more embarrassing moments
During the Peace Summit Justin Trudeau yelled Glory to Ukraine, Glory to the heroes.
Just a reminder that Justin Trudeau invited a Neo Nazi to the Canadian parliament while giving him a standing ovation and here we have Justin Trude
Justin Trudeau doesn't care about Canadians.
