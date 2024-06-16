  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Yelled Justin Trudeau "Glory to Ukraine" at the Peace Summit

Justin Trudeau just couldn't help himself creating more embarrassing moments
During the Peace Summit Justin Trudeau yelled Glory to Ukraine, Glory to the heroes.


Just a reminder that Justin Trudeau invited a Neo Nazi to the Canadian parliament while giving him a standing ovation and here we have Justin Trude


Justin Trudeau doesn't care about Canadians.
 
