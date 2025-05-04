YEAHHHH sandman is BACK 3.0 baby.

Great performance. Fig starting to act like Paulo Fihlo in the cage though - like he’s not all there.
 
It's not probable that Corey will be champ, but I'd like to see him try. He has a chance.
 
bigkick said:
Great performance. Fig starting to act like Paulo Fihlo in the cage though - like he’s not all there.
Click to expand...
he is old for a bantamweight, it would've been closer back then. That said, Cory looked like an absolute killer in there, he could win the belt, we'll see.
 
Great win but Merab or any elite wrestler still works him over easily.


He doesn’t have the technique or physical strength to keep the top wrestlers off of him.
His ground game is too risky, everything is scrambles and big movements not enough fundamentals.
 
He’s always top 5 … always just short of top 2

Yan rematch or umar rematch for number one contender perhaps …
 
Doubt he ever gets the belt but he's the only BW coming off of a win that hasn't already lost to merab
 
Istryker said:
10/10 performance I DEMAND A TITLE SHOT FOR CORY NEXT

NO BEAKERS AND TEST TUBES JUST STRAIGHT VIOLENCE


YWAHHHAHHHH
Click to expand...
🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

bnbp9.gif


1746360966395.gif
 
Fact Checker said:
Great win but Merab or any elite wrestler still works him over easily.


He doesn’t have the technique or physical strength to keep the top wrestlers off of him.
His ground game is too risky, everything is scrambles and big movements not enough fundamentals.
Click to expand...
Watching figgy take him down twice was concerning. Especially since he’s put so much effort into his wrestling. He looked decent against Umar in the grappling
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,893
Messages
57,253,280
Members
175,602
Latest member
rigby_11

Share this page

Back
Top