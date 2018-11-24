Yeah this sounds like a good idea lets dim the sun to fight global warming?

PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 33,467
- Reaction score
- 25,376
Seriously who comes up with this stuff? Yeah lets spray chemicals into the atmosphere to dim the sun? Sorry seriously bad idea from Harvard of all places.
"
CNN)Scientists are proposing an ingenious but as-yet-unproven way to tackle climate change: spraying sun-dimming chemicals into the Earth's atmosphere.
The research by scientists at Harvard and Yale universities, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, proposes using a technique known as stratospheric aerosol injection, which they say could cut the rate of global warming in half."
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cn...-aerosols-global-warming-intl-scli/index.html
"
CNN)Scientists are proposing an ingenious but as-yet-unproven way to tackle climate change: spraying sun-dimming chemicals into the Earth's atmosphere.
The research by scientists at Harvard and Yale universities, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, proposes using a technique known as stratospheric aerosol injection, which they say could cut the rate of global warming in half."
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cn...-aerosols-global-warming-intl-scli/index.html