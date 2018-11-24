Yeah this sounds like a good idea lets dim the sun to fight global warming?

Seriously who comes up with this stuff? Yeah lets spray chemicals into the atmosphere to dim the sun? Sorry seriously bad idea from Harvard of all places.

"
CNN)Scientists are proposing an ingenious but as-yet-unproven way to tackle climate change: spraying sun-dimming chemicals into the Earth's atmosphere.

The research by scientists at Harvard and Yale universities, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, proposes using a technique known as stratospheric aerosol injection, which they say could cut the rate of global warming in half."

Might actually be a survival tactic for those who lack protection from the sun
 
What can go wrong with intervening in a very unpredictable and influencable system that also happens to dictate whether or not we will survive?
 
Humans aren't wired to care about long-term problems, immediate problems are the only ones people care about. As far as we can see, 90% of countries in the world will continue to do nothing about global warming, including the top polluters like China, India, the US and Russia. In fact the top polluters are the among the ones that care the least and/or don't agree that the increase is anthropogenic. I think it's very judicious that scientists are formulating ideas for measures like this. People will keep burning the candle at both ends and will only start caring when the problem is immediate, requiring a quick acting stop-gap measure. It's a waste of time to try to get countries to disregard their personal interests and follow treaties in order to combat something that has no readily observable consequences yet, they won't do it and if you put your eggs in that basket and climate change does worsen in the way it's predicted to - you're dead. It's a dumb strategy, not gonna work, people need to put their energy into something else. The only long-term measure I can envision working is through technology, improving alternative energy technology to the extent where it's competitive with non-renewables on the free market, in which case people will adopt the change because it'll be in their own interest.
 
Democrats are sending an expedition to the Sun's surface in an attempt to dim it and solve global warming. As a safety precaution, they plan on landing at night.
 
I defer to the master on these things.

The rule of thumb regarding media stories that begin "Scientists are saying..." is that no, they aren't.

One or two or a few dozen fringe people don't represent mathematicians, or surgeons

But scientists can all be spoken for by a few attention getters
 
Block out the sun so the AI bots don't have power. Sounds familiar
 
Why don't they just build a giant fan next to the glaciers???
 
Why do you think they're spraying the skies all over the planet? It has already begun. Look into it.
 
