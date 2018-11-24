Yeah this sounds like a good idea lets dim the sun to fight global warming?

Humans aren't wired to care about long-term problems, immediate problems are the only ones people care about. As far as we can see, 90% of countries in the world will continue to do nothing about global warming, including the top polluters like China, India, the US and Russia. In fact the top polluters are the among the ones that care the least and/or don't agree that the increase is anthropogenic. I think it's very judicious that scientists are formulating ideas for measures like this. People will keep burning the candle at both ends and will only start caring when the problem is immediate, requiring a quick acting stop-gap measure. It's a waste of time to try to get countries to disregard their personal interests and follow treaties in order to combat something that has no readily observable consequences yet, they won't do it and if you put your eggs in that basket and climate change does worsen in the way it's predicted to - you're dead. It's a dumb strategy, not gonna work, people need to put their energy into something else. The only long-term measure I can envision working is through technology, improving alternative energy technology to the extent where it's competitive with non-renewables on the free market, in which case people will adopt the change because it'll be in their own interest.