Yard Sales?

I start hitting them the first Sat of March then the first Sat of April, May and June. I love that mystery of not knowing what I might find. And those ridiculous prices.

Over the years my best finds all rock bottom $$$$$

Dan Marino RC
The Sun Records Elvis
Discovered the Jack Reacher novels
War and Peace
John Elway RC
4 CD set History of the Blues
2 CD st Stevie Ray Vaughn from the Beginnings
The whole Conan series of books
All the John Carter on Mars books
CD;s of early Bill Monroe, Gene Autry, Roy Acuff, Tex Ritter

So we are standing in line when I notice the guy ahead of me has some Bob Wills CD;s

Me.....excuse me, I;ll give you 10bucks for those (were a buck a piece)
guy.....sold

<Moves>
 
Good hauls, I should check them out but I mostly just sell newer sports cards on Ebay
 
I would never buy clothes or anything you plug in at a yard sale.

Got this thing about candles, have bought boxes full of them for a few bucks.

I don;t care who the author is or how important the book is.......50 cents..........very cool,
 
