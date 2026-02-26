Yard Sales?

Sir Elzio Dennick
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 5,184
- Reaction score
- 3,117
I start hitting them the first Sat of March then the first Sat of April, May and June. I love that mystery of not knowing what I might find. And those ridiculous prices.
Over the years my best finds all rock bottom $$$$$
Dan Marino RC
The Sun Records Elvis
Discovered the Jack Reacher novels
War and Peace
John Elway RC
4 CD set History of the Blues
2 CD st Stevie Ray Vaughn from the Beginnings
The whole Conan series of books
All the John Carter on Mars books
CD;s of early Bill Monroe, Gene Autry, Roy Acuff, Tex Ritter
So we are standing in line when I notice the guy ahead of me has some Bob Wills CD;s
Me.....excuse me, I;ll give you 10bucks for those (were a buck a piece)
guy.....sold
