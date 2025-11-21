Yan must win. The Merab Meta Is Killing Bantamweight

mirellale

mirellale

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 12, 2015
Messages
7,720
Reaction score
6,643
The Merab Meta is basically a human infinite takedown glitch, and it’s horrible for the health of the division. He isn’t winning by out fighting fighters, he’s winning by exploiting the scoring system with weaponized, freakishly inhuman cardio. He’ll shoot 20+ times a fight, never slow down, and at some point you stop calling it “good conditioning” and start getting suspicious as to why his stamina is literally superhuman. The goal isn’t to secure clean takedowns, it’s to chain wrestle, cage push, knee your thighs and spam activity until the judges cave.

Look no further than the Aldo fight. Merab landed zero takedowns. Yet he won clearly just by pinning Aldo to the fence and shutting the fight down for 15 minutes. No damage, no real moments, just pure negation. You even saw it vs Cory Sandhagen. He actually had Cory hurt on the feet, and instead of going for the kill with strikes, he immediately went back to grappling and control. His instinct isn’t to end him, it’s to smother him.

If Merab keeps the belt, bantamweight will turn into a 25-minute cardio and clinch exam for every contender. Camps become “don’t get backpacked” seminars. We lose finishes, highlights, and violence, and get nothing but “hustle” and scorecards. That’s why a Yan win would be bigger than just his comeback story. If he beats Merab, he’s not just dethroning the champ, he’s saving 135 from an era of grinding, risk averse boredom.
 
So, you're saying that this guy has found a way of winning every single fight by doing stuff?

Here's the thing, and it applies to every single sport or even life itself: When someone is putting you down and beating you, find a way up. Don't complain.Don't call for a change of rules.
 
Last edited:
loisestrad said:
So, you're saying that this guy has found a way of wining every single fight by doing stuff?

Here's the thing, and it applies to every single sport or even life itself: When someone is putting you down and beating you, find a way up. Don't complain.Don't call for a change of rules.
Click to expand...
I’m saying he’s winning by doing the bare minimum version of fighting. There’s a difference between beating someone and stalling them. Saying ''just find a way'' is hilarious. Aldo did, for 15 minutes straight, and still lost. That’s the problem.
 
mirellale said:
I’m saying he’s winning by doing the bare minimum version of fighting. There’s a difference between beating someone and stalling them. Saying ''just find a way'' is hilarious. Aldo did, for 15 minutes straight, and still lost. That’s the problem.
Click to expand...
It’s called Ring Control/IQ which is part of the scoring criteria.
 
Last edited:
mirellale said:
I’m saying he’s winning by doing the bare minimum version of fighting. There’s a difference between beating someone and stalling them. Saying ''just find a way'' is hilarious. Aldo did, for 15 minutes straight, and still lost. That’s the problem.
Click to expand...
Merab vs Sandhagen was nothing like Khamzat vs DDP, why are you acting like it was
 
The new wave of superhuman wrestlers is definitely impressive. Its also the reason the UFC is saying, "thank fucking god we don't use the ppv business model anymore" because eventually these cards are going to look boring as hell to anybody that isn't a loyalist to the sport
 
mirellale said:
I am not. Being less boring than Khamzat vs. DDP is not a flex. Merab still shot 37 takedowns against Cory. That’s not a fight, it's a cardio drill.
Click to expand...
He landed 20 of those takedowns and set a record. Would you prefer a fight where he took him down at the beginning of each round and Sandhagen didn't get up until the bell went?

Merab also rocked the shit out of Sandhagen in the 2nd round. I enjoyed that fight far more than Islam vs JDM
 
If anything, Yan can always do what he did to Aljo to at least stop the takedowns for the fight.
 
So does Merab have some invisible forcefield around his head that prevents his opponents from punching or kicking it? Similarly, are they not allowed to kick his body or his legs?

Or are the rules arranged in such a way that his opponents are not allowed to grasp his limbs in a way that causes him pain? Similarly, are his opponents not allowed to wrap their arms/legs around his neck?

I know those statements are false and ridiculous and I wrote them because your post is false and ridiculous.

Some guys have long reach, some have crazy power, some have a great chin, some have super fast hands and some have crazy reflexes.

It turns out that Merab's ultra elite weapon is cardio and his wrestling is elite also. Opponents need to find a way to defeat that style and eventually they will. Besides, Merab is nearly 35, he only has a year or 2, 3 at best, of this super elite cardio left in his body.
 
UWPguy said:
So does Merab have some invisible forcefield around his head that prevents his opponents from punching or kicking it? Similarly, are they not allowed to kick his body or his legs?

Or are the rules arranged in such a way that his opponents are not allowed to grasp his limbs in a way that causes him pain? Similarly, are his opponents not allowed to wrap their arms/legs around his neck?

I know those statements are false and ridiculous and I wrote them because your post is false and ridiculous.

Some guys have long reach, some have crazy power, some have a great chin, some have super fast hands and some have crazy reflexes.

It turns out that Merab's ultra elite weapon is cardio and his wrestling is elite also. Opponents need to find a way to defeat that style and eventually they will. Besides, Merab is nearly 35, he only has a year or 2, 3 at best, of this super elite cardio left in his body.
Click to expand...
You ignored the actual examples I gave. Explain the Aldo fight. Merab went 0 for 16 on takedowns but won because he held him against the fence. That isn't solving a puzzle, that is weaponized stalling.

The forcefield you’re talking about is the threat of the chain wrestling. You can't just throw a kick when the punishment isn't taking damage, but getting wet-blanketed against the cage for 4 minutes. It forces opponents into pure defensive grappling mode. It’s effective, sure. But pretending that watching a guy spam 25+ takedowns to secure zero finishes is elite fighting rather than elite gaming of the system is delusional.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Huge fan of both fighters. I expect Merab to win but I'd be thrilled to see yan as champ again



Maybe cory shouldn't have skipped his cario drills, then he may have been able to fight :p
Click to expand...

Corey gets stuck in defense mode every time he faces a grappler. It's kind of a shame because he defends really well against wrestlers for the most part but apparently that takes up all of his brain power lol.
 
mirellale said:
You ignored the actual examples I gave. Explain the Aldo fight. Merab went 0 for 16 on takedowns but won because he held him against the fence. That isn't solving a puzzle, that is weaponized stalling.

The forcefield you’re talking about is the threat of the chain wrestling. You can't just throw a kick when the punishment isn't taking damage, but getting wet-blanketed against the cage for 4 minutes. It forces opponents into pure defensive grappling mode. It’s effective, sure. But pretending that watching a guy spam 25+ takedowns to secure zero finishes is elite fighting rather than elite gaming of the system is delusional.
Click to expand...
TBH I didn't even watch that fight as I have a wife and young kids and had to get them to bed before I could locate a stream of dubious legality and watch Costa/Rockhold and Usman/Edwards 2.

So this forcefield is a completely legal tactic, that has been utilized at some level, in the UFC since the mid-late 90s?

Aldo certainly was on the decline at that time but he should have had better hands, better kicks and maybe even better BJJ than Merab that point. It's not like Aldo didn't chew up wrestlers earlier in his career though that was sometimes aided by fence grabs and shots after the bell. Aldo's standup was always on another level compared to his opponents so he never had to do anything differently, maybe he should have played the ground game with Merab if his striking is neutralized.

This thread isn't really about Aldo though, the point is it takes 2 to tango. Do I wish Merab went for finishes more? Yup. Is it hard to finish top guys? Yup. Look no further than the endless threads we've had about Khamzat/DDP and Islam/JDM.

MMA is chess, not checkers so you know that someone will figure out Merab sooner rather than later.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Yan is going to embarrass Merab
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
4K
Cat Biscuits
Cat Biscuits
BreakersDojo
UFC legend believes Petr Yan beating Merab Dvalishvili is ‘very possible’ with one ‘simple’ change
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
CasualBot
CasualBot
mirellale
Let's stop calling Merab the Bantamweight GOAT now
2
Replies
22
Views
550
OmegaRugal
O
koa pomaikai
Merab will never be the same, that was too much damage
Replies
0
Views
105
koa pomaikai
koa pomaikai
ChessJitsu
Media Just rewatched Yan/Merab II for the 3rd time
2 3
Replies
43
Views
686
Zebra Cheeks
Zebra Cheeks

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,072
Messages
58,480,459
Members
176,049
Latest member
giorgevichi

Share this page

Back
Top