Yan must win. The Merab Meta Is Killing Bantamweight

The Merab Meta is basically a human infinite takedown glitch, and it’s horrible for the health of the division. He isn’t winning by out fighting fighters, he’s winning by exploiting the scoring system with weaponized, freakishly inhuman cardio. He’ll shoot 20+ times a fight, never slow down, and at some point you stop calling it “good conditioning” and start getting suspicious as to why his stamina is literally superhuman. The goal isn’t to secure clean takedowns, it’s to chain wrestle, cage push, knee your thighs and spam activity until the judges cave.



Look no further than the Aldo fight. Merab landed zero takedowns. Yet he won clearly just by pinning Aldo to the fence and shutting the fight down for 15 minutes. No damage, no real moments, just pure negation. You even saw it vs Cory Sandhagen. He actually had Cory hurt on the feet, and instead of going for the kill with strikes, he immediately went back to grappling and control. His instinct isn’t to end him, it’s to smother him.



If Merab keeps the belt, bantamweight will turn into a 25-minute cardio and clinch exam for every contender. Camps become “don’t get backpacked” seminars. We lose finishes, highlights, and violence, and get nothing but “hustle” and scorecards. That’s why a Yan win would be bigger than just his comeback story. If he beats Merab, he’s not just dethroning the champ, he’s saving 135 from an era of grinding, risk averse boredom.