Yakuza crime novels

idk
I have an urge to read some Yakuza oriented fiction. Preferably something adventurous and less of a godfather flick or generic crime/detective novel.
Fun fact, I briefly went drinking with some Osaka based Yakuza as the bar I went into was outside their HQ. They were pretty normal and kept offering me food.
