Yakuza crime novels

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
3,870
Reaction score
2,933
idk
I have an urge to read some Yakuza oriented fiction. Preferably something adventurous and less of a godfather flick or generic crime/detective novel.

Fun fact, I briefly went drinking with some Osaka based Yakuza as the bar I went into was outside their HQ. They were pretty normal and kept offering me food.
 
PBAC said:
idk
I have an urge to read some Yakuza oriented fiction. Preferably something adventurous and less of a godfather flick or generic crime/detective novel.

Fun fact, I briefly went drinking with some Osaka based Yakuza as the bar I went into was outside their HQ. They were pretty normal and kept offering me food.
Click to expand...

Did you take the offering?
 
Not a novel but Tokyo Vice was a good read. Also a show now.
 
PBAC said:
idk
I have an urge to read some Yakuza oriented fiction. Preferably something adventurous and less of a godfather flick or generic crime/detective novel.

Fun fact, I briefly went drinking with some Osaka based Yakuza as the bar I went into was outside their HQ. They were pretty normal and kept offering me food.
Click to expand...
Last Life in the Universe was good. Was a movie, not a book though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,218
Messages
55,339,121
Members
174,747
Latest member
Dakotas66s

Share this page

Back
Top