Media Yahoo Sports Poll'd 10,000+ People Ranking ALL UFC 300 Fights And The Results Are..

Black9

Black9

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
481
Reaction score
2,598
The points are allocated by what they were ranked, in a ranked voting system.

You guys agree?
Genuinely Surprised that Alex vs Hill is that high considering the backlash

You can still vote in it here, Made by Kevin Iole the Combat Sports Yahoo Sports journalist:

Kevin Iole

IOLE
www.keviniole.com www.keviniole.com

4c0266ffbb4503bead09485718d42c7f.png
 
Last edited:
Fairly solid, agree overall. I have no interest in Weili's fight and I'm a bit more interested in seeing Bo again, but overall they had good choices.
 
Looks like they polled a lot of misogynists ;)

And LMAO @ Bo Nickal being third least popular match. Kick rocks, goof
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira
Replies
3
Views
682
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,491
Messages
55,360,415
Members
174,751
Latest member
kimblejeremy6

Share this page

Back
Top