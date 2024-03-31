Media "Ya Boi" Chris Wiedman was the catalyst for instant replay in MMA

Black Leprechaun

Black Leprechaun

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 2, 2020
Messages
567
Reaction score
2,949
1711905636396.png

www.mmafighting.com

ABC passes guidelines for instant replay use in MMA, more

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) has recommended new guidelines into instant replay use and more.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

The new guidelines regarding instant replay state that it can only be used in “fight-ending sequences,” like the one with Mousasi and Weidman at UFC 210. A referee, at his or her discretion, can check a replay to determine whether or not a foul or legal blow ended the fight. The referee can use that information to decide the result — the winner, whether the fight is a TKO, submission, no contest or disqualification.

Instant replay will not be used to review the actions of the referee, the guideline states. Also, if instant replay is used that means the fight is over. No matter what is culled from the replay, the fight cannot be restarted.

“The sole purpose of Instant Replay in MMA is to allow the referee to make a correct call on the outcome of the fight in calling,” the proposal from the rules and regulations committee to the ABC states.

The Irony...
1711905414356.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
New Jersey Has Instant Replay; Forget the Ref, WTF Are the Commission Doing?
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
1K
don't ask
don't ask

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,047
Messages
55,327,608
Members
174,735
Latest member
sailortammy

Share this page

Back
Top