ABC passes guidelines for instant replay use in MMA, more The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) has recommended new guidelines into instant replay use and more.

Spoiler

The Irony...

The new guidelines regarding instant replay state that it can only be used in “fight-ending sequences,” like the one with Mousasi and Weidman at UFC 210. A referee, at his or her discretion, can check a replay to determine whether or not a foul or legal blow ended the fight. The referee can use that information to decide the result — the winner, whether the fight is a TKO, submission, no contest or disqualification.Instant replay will not be used to review the actions of the referee, the guideline states. Also, if instant replay is used that means the fight is over. No matter what is culled from the replay, the fight cannot be restarted.“The sole purpose of Instant Replay in MMA is to allow the referee to make a correct call on the outcome of the fight in calling,” the proposal from the rules and regulations committee to the ABC states.