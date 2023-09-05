Y’all aren’t ready for the Chito era

No Era incoming, but Chito is definitely great play @ + money, assuming he'll be the dog. His durability(never been wobbled), cardio, clinch & overall power are a bad matchup for the more fragile O'Malley.



I can see O'Malley outpointing him from the outside for a decision, possibly a controversial one. But in a striking match over 25 minutes I do think durability is a major factor. We've also yet to O'Malley in championship rounds. And I prefer Parillo to Welch.