Y’all aren’t ready for the Chito era

Everybody’s looking passed Chito because of one lackluster performance against Sandhagen

meanwhile Chito is 8 and 2 in his last 10 against guys like Munhoz, Sandhagen, Cruz, Font, Edgar, Grant, Aldo, O’Malley, Yadong…

He has 32 pro fights and has NEVER been finished

He has a DEVASTATING tko win over the current champ

and don’t think y’all are mentally prepared for the upcoming derailment of the much anticipated Sugar Sean era

December

and new

Chito bless

He’s lucky atm because I didn’t fancy chitos chances with anyone who is a good grappler. Sandhagen made him look foolish grappling, and merab and sterling likely would have too. But now he’s got a perfect match up to go for the belt. One he normally wouldn’t have gotten without his past history against said opponent
 
No Era incoming, but Chito is definitely great play @ + money, assuming he'll be the dog. His durability(never been wobbled), cardio, clinch & overall power are a bad matchup for the more fragile O'Malley.

I can see O'Malley outpointing him from the outside for a decision, possibly a controversial one. But in a striking match over 25 minutes I do think durability is a major factor. We've also yet to O'Malley in championship rounds. And I prefer Parillo to Welch.
 
Maybe not, but I'm guessing that Sandhagen (that was a big let down) will be.
 
Yeah, I doubt it. If your best chance at winning depends on stopping a guy with leg kicks, it's likely not going to go in your favor, especially twice.

More likely is Sean would pepper him the fuck up for 5 rounds. Chito should not get the next shot at O'Malley.
 
People also seem to forget having a win over someone really boosts their confidence. That said, it can be a good thing or a bad thing....
 
Dorkman said:
He’s lucky atm because I didn’t fancy chitos chances with anyone who is a good grappler. Sandhagen made him look foolish grappling, and merab and sterling likely would have too. But now he’s got a perfect match up to go for the belt. One he normally wouldn’t have gotten without his past history against said opponent
Yeah, and it's a fun match-up. Worked out well for everyone. Means someone will probably get injured.
 
Krixes said:
Chito didn't even look that great against Pedro. He'll go an entire minute without throwing anything sometimes.
Chito = mediocre, but tough, palooka.

He is game, but not all that talented. Kicks aside, doesn't hit all that hard, either.

Nothing more, nothing less.

Average to above-average in every category.

The only thing he excels in, is durability.
 
Chito doesn't really look that great outside of having ko power. He is just way too inactive, if he doesn't get the ko chances are he's losing bigtime on the scorecards.
 
