Y’all aren’t ready for the Chito era

Everybody’s looking passed Chito because of one lackluster performance against Sandhagen
meanwhile Chito is 8 and 2 in his last 10 against guys like Munhoz, Sandhagen, Cruz, Font, Edgar, Grant, Aldo, O’Malley, Yadong…
He has 32 pro fights and has NEVER been finished
He has a DEVASTATING tko win over the current champ
and don’t think y’all are mentally prepared for the upcoming derailment of the much anticipated Sugar Sean era
December
and new
Chito bless
