XM7 ammo debate

J

JohnPJones

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 28, 2018
Messages
2,354
Reaction score
949
one of the big criticisms of the XM7 is 6.5 is too big and heavy meaning soldiers aren’t able to carry as much ammo due to space limitations and heavier weight.

I propose 25-06. Lighter weight than 6.5, but harder hitting and longer range than 5.56 as the army wanted.

Ok, now argue
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Trump to reinterpret 1987 missile treaty to sell heavy attack drones abroad
Replies
4
Views
211
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,188
Messages
58,028,059
Members
175,912
Latest member
Borhata

Share this page

Back
Top