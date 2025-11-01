XM7 ammo debate

JohnPJones
one of the big criticisms of the XM7 is 6.5 is too big and heavy meaning soldiers aren’t able to carry as much ammo due to space limitations and heavier weight.
I propose 25-06. Lighter weight than 6.5, but harder hitting and longer range than 5.56 as the army wanted.
Ok, now argue
