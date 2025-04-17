Social Xitter to remove direct messaging feature after Elon's creepy eugenics DMs leak

X Is Ditching DMs Hours After as News of Musk Messaging Women About Impregnating Them Breaks


x-ditching-dms-hours-after-report-discovered-musk-messaged.webp

The morning after reports surfaced that Elon Musk sent direct messages offering to impregnate women on his social media platform, a software engineer at the company revealed that X’s direct messaging feature will be discontinued.
Zach Warunek, a young software engineer at X, responded to a user who asked him to look into a bug they had noticed in their messages. Warunek's answer came as a shock.
"The page will be deleted soon. So, no," he said.
"So no more message requests?" the user asked, believing just the separate folder for messages from unknown accounts would be removed.
"No...like the whole entire DM's will be gone soon," Warunek stated.
Another user chimed in, suggesting the change was related to a Wall Street Journal piece published Tuesday night about Elon Musk.
"Bit of an overreaction to delete dms cause Elon got denied by a Asian chick don't ya think?" the reply accused.
The "chick" referred to by the user is cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong, who Musk followed on X in September 2024. In November, Musk reportedly sent her a direct message asking if she'd like to have his child, according to WSJ. She declined, citing her hope to eventually have a more traditional family, but she discussed the proposition with select people. The lack of discretion reportedly irritated Musk and he unfollowed her.
The revelation was one of many tidbits within a larger report, centered on Musk’s treatment of the mothers of his (at least) 14 children, particularly Ashley St. Claire—the conservative influencer who called Musk out publicly after she had his baby. The article detailed the philosophy, financial arrangements and expectations behind Musk’s mission to personally repopulate the globe with a “legion” of high IQ individuals.
While the claim that Fong or the inflammatory report motivated the removal of direct messages is only circumstantial speculation, Musk continues to demonstrate a unique aptitude for attracting controversy.
Musk has not responded to the comment, or to the WSJ report, other than a brief, disparaging tweet implying that the WSJ is worse than the gossip site TMZ.
Elon is, yet again, showing what a bizarre thin-skinned little freak he is. Between this and getting bullied off of his little video game stream, he's really not having such a great week
 
Elon is right tbf, each generation is a bit dumber than the last. They say the average IQ drops about 1 point every 50 years but I think that's an underestimate. Makes sense tbf as the low IQ folks are definitely outbreeding the high IQers, Elon is just trying to address that in a tiny way.
 
