News XFC to try again, will do relaunch with young guns.

David Street

David Street

Use skills
@Brown
Joined
May 30, 2016
Messages
3,449
Reaction score
2,639
XFC Young Guns Series Headed To Kill Cliff FC For Relaunch

XFC has big plans for 2025 because recently, the promotion announced that its Young Guns series is back in hopes of launching fighters into the Contender Series and eventually into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). To top it all off, the first event will be held at Florida's super gym, Kill Cliff Fight Club (Kill Cliff FC), which is home to Michael Chandler, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Kamaru Usman, and hundreds more.

Looks like XFC embracing Feeder title and will try again. I used to love XFC they brought in many women fighters and many are still fighting.
 
im all for new orgs. we need more quality fighters in every weight class. UFC needs more quality fighters in every weight class.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
Have a gut feeling they're going to book Belal/Khamzat for Abu Dhabi
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
ElLunico
E

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,174
Messages
56,696,817
Members
175,357
Latest member
Saramo

Share this page

Back
Top