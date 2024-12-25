David Street
XFC Young Guns Series Headed To Kill Cliff FC For Relaunch
XFC has big plans for 2025 because recently, the promotion announced that its Young Guns series is back in hopes of launching fighters into the Contender Series and eventually into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). To top it all off, the first event will be held at Florida's super gym, Kill Cliff Fight Club (Kill Cliff FC), which is home to Michael Chandler, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Kamaru Usman, and hundreds more.
Looks like XFC embracing Feeder title and will try again. I used to love XFC they brought in many women fighters and many are still fighting.
