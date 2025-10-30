News XFC buys Borroka Promotions

Since launching in 2024, Borroka has hosted 2 successful events in Nevada, including:
  • BORROKA 1 (Nov 2024) – Red Rock Casino; featured nine bouts with fighters such as Mitchell McKee and Hector Ferral
  • BORROKA 2 (Mar 2025) – Aliante Casino & Hotel; headlined by Israel “El Huracan” Galvan
  • XFC 53 (Sept 2025) – Co-promoted with XFC and billed as “Borroka MMA Presents XFC 53”, held at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas; featuring a doubleheader of world title bouts

 
Borroka had Juan Archuleta on some of their shows and some other names who've competed in some bigger events so they had to have some good financial backing.

XFC is an odd case. They have been in a continuous start and stop loop for years. I just checked and they're going to expand internationally again as they're running an event in Argentina.
 
Why would you buy a no name promotion .. ? Why not just sign some better fighters … basically they paid for the NV promoter’s license Borroka and their owner Adelman had … who will be working for them now
 
