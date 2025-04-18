Xbox spring sale recommendations

I don't usually get digital content but xbox pulled me in with this sale plus a $10 gift card.



What are the best deals in your opinion?



I'm thinking about possibly getting something over $10 if it will be worth it.



Right now I'm look at the Alien Romulus movie for 9.99, so free. I haven't seen it yet but I'm unsure about it. Some people say it's boring and unoriginal and just recycles the old movies.



Robocop Rogue City looks like a fun time for 11.99



Also up there with movie to game fps adaptations is Terminator: Resistance. Looks cool and only 9.99



I've heard a lot about Resident Evil 4 but never tried it. It's on sale for 19.99. I'm not a huge resident evil guy. I did play and beat the 5th one that starts in Africa. It was ok.



I'm also looking at Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. I've always been a fan of Team Ninja and this looks like a well polished gem but it's a little pricey at 37.49.



Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $15. I tried it before and it didn't hook me but I know that's a quality game that is certainly going to give you your money's worth.



They have Doom Anthology reduced from 79.99 to 31.99. I already own all the games but it's still a cool collection. I'm irked that Resurrection of Evil wasn't included.



Also, I see a couple Aliens games that I never heard of. Is Aliens Dark Descent or Fireteam Elite any good? They're 15.99 and 20.99, respectively.



Holy crap! I just saw that they have a Contra collection with 10 classic Contra games for only 7.99. Cool! I'll probably get that even if I have to spend money on it



What about you guys? Anyone try any of these games? What are you interested in from the xbox sale? I might edit this and add more cool games from the sale that I find.