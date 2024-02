Surprised? Yes, because Phil has been on record many times not being a fan of multiplatform games. He did in an interview saying it was a mistake for xbox to release Ori on Nintendo Switch.



With that said consoles sales are cratering and game pass subs have stalled. During the FTC trial Phil stated they've had virtually no growth for all of 2022. That's a bad sign for any sub service. They projected to be at close to 50 million subs by now and the last announced number was 25.



I think a lot of these decisions are coming from above Phil though at this point.





From what I heard they are 100% staying in hardware but there's no real guarantee it will be a traditional console. There are plans for a handheld, cloud type stick, etc. I've even heard rumors of them doing some sort of OEM xbox device similar to what Steam did with Steam boxes.