International X (Twitter) Reveals Top "MAGA/America First" Accounts Are Actually Foreign Agitators

Elon Musk’s social media site X has rolled out a new feature in an effort to increase transparency—and unwittingly revealed that many of the site’s top MAGA influencers are actually foreign actors

Upon rollout, rival factions began to inspect just where their online adversaries were really based on the combative social platform—with dozens of major MAGA and right-wing influencer accounts revealed to be originating from overseas.
The use of fake accounts to bolster the MAGA movement is something The Centre for Information Resilience, an independent, nonprofit research organization, flagged during the 2024 election.
With many of the MAGA influencer accounts revealed to originate in Eastern Europe or Russia, users are questioning the ongoing interference in American politics by foreign adversaries.
HereticBD said:
So who are these "major/top" accounts?
The two listed in the article are:
MAGANationX- 400,000 followers
IvankaNews- 1M followers

Not exactly the "armageddon for the right" they hoped it was.

Also buried in the article:
"While About This Account went live on Friday, X’s head of product development, Nikita Bier, noted that the change had “a few rough edges,” which they are planning to smooth.

Information around account location, for example, could be altered with the use of a VPN, something Bier has said the company is planning to resolve."
 
Pics or it didn’t happen.
 
This is good. I’m fine with this even though you could argue it takes away anonymity. To me, it’s a good way to keep your anonymity without full disclosure.. keeping the trolls and troublemakers at bay.

I like that it says if you’re on a VPN as well lol - I know some frauds tried to fix it with a VPN, but it still won’t help them.
 
lowlife said:
newsflash the Internet is fake as shit lol. I worry about people that are terminally online and participating in their own brainwashing/indoctrination.
You can see plenty of examples right here. They’re usually the ones posting all night and on dubs every other month.
 
ShadowRun said:
It’s all different kind of accounts

That account has 731 followers.....
ShadowRun said:
Is 59k followers a big account by today's standards?

The moral of this is that no one should be influenced by the garbage they see on Twitter or the internet in general. The unfortunate thing is that a lot of people are which is why countries are doing this kind of stuff. Though I imagine most countries participating in this kind of crap are using VPNs.
 
NickNick said:
That account has 731 followers.....

Is 59k followers a big account by today's standards?

The moral of this is that no one should be influenced by the garbage they see on Twitter or the internet in general. The unfortunate thing is that a lot of people are which is why countries are doing this kind of stuff. Though I imagine most countries participating in this kind of crap are using VPNs.
The VPN most likely won’t help that
 
