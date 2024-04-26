WWYD: travel for life edition.

You have a choice of

A)

To spend the rest of your life in India and get a wage of 250k US per year.

B)

Travel to mars to start a colony where currency doesn't exist, your role is janitor and are given an assigned wife that you have never seen.

This is one of my more complex thoughts and after mulling it over I would choose mars.
 
<Varys01>

Is this even a real question? A because I have grown to be very comfortable around Indians and you can live like a king on 250k over there.
 
Been to Mumbai (2014) and Goa (2019). You could live like a king in either city for that kind of money.

Mars? That's too risky. Even if you do get an assigned wife that is super hot, still not worth it.
 
