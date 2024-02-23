That's where you screwed up. A dark side user would be Lord Bator. You'd have to choose to be a Jedi if you wanted to be Master Bator.Are you Darkside or Lightside? Also what would your name be?
I choose Darkside with the name Darth Bator.
Another missed opportunity. It's not my fault I was converted.That's where you screwed up. A dark side user would be Lord Bator. You'd have to choose to be a Jedi if you wanted to be Master Bator.
I would be a light side Jedi.
And my name would be Dildus Strapo
And I would only use my light saber while it was strapped to my groin, I'd never use my hands.
And when the other Jedi ask me why I insist on doing it that way, I'd say something that sounds wise but is really dumb and vague, like
"We should be thankful that the force doesn't reveal all it's mysteries before we are ready to understand them."
So you are Lightside then and You shall be known as 'Purple Lightsaber'I only want Mace Windu purple saber