Movies WWYD: Star Wars edition.

Are you Darkside or Lightside? Also what would your name be?

I choose Darkside with the name Darth Bator.
 
666 said:
Are you Darkside or Lightside? Also what would your name be?

I choose Darkside with the name Darth Bator.
That's where you screwed up. A dark side user would be Lord Bator. You'd have to choose to be a Jedi if you wanted to be Master Bator.
 
Fedorgasm said:
That's where you screwed up. A dark side user would be Lord Bator. You'd have to choose to be a Jedi if you wanted to be Master Bator.
Another missed opportunity. It's not my fault I was converted.
 
I would be a light side Jedi.

And my name would be Dildus Strapo

And I would only use my light saber while it was strapped to my groin, I'd never use my hands.

And when the other Jedi ask me why I insist on doing it that way, I'd say something that sounds wise but is really dumb and vague, like

"We should be thankful that the force doesn't reveal all it's mysteries before we are ready to understand them."

 
Light side easily. The Dark Side people seem cooler but they also all look depressed.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I would be a light side Jedi.

And my name would be Dildus Strapo

And I would only use my light saber while it was strapped to my groin, I'd never use my hands.

And when the other Jedi ask me why I insist on doing it that way, I'd say something that sounds wise but is really dumb and vague, like

"We should be thankful that the force doesn't reveal all it's mysteries before we are ready to understand them."

The force is strong in you.
 
