WWYD Special edition: Transform into an animal.

A golden retriever in an upper middle class New England WASP familyHi guys! I was wondering if you had to make a choice of any creature you had to be what would it be?! Some wizard with their wand to your head says you have 10 seconds to answer.
I would like to be a Polar bear I believe!
@Pliny Pete 's Pitbull. Or Izzy's dog/bf.A golden retriever in an upper middle class New England WASP family
They're gorgeous. Goat cat, imo.Snow Leopard. Powerful enough to kill yet cute enough to get all the hot white women.
