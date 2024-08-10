WWYD Special edition: Transform into an animal.

666

666

Hi guys! I was wondering if you had to make a choice of any creature you had to be what would it be?! Some wizard with their wand to your head says you have 10 seconds to answer.

I would like to be a Polar bear I believe!
 
A golden retriever in an upper middle class New England WASP family
 
Bald Eagle. Humans aren't allowed to hunt them and they have no predators. Fly around, kill, eat, fuck, no worries.
 
