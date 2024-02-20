666
Found a picture of the TS (hint: he's not the Asian man)I've been having this reoccurring thought my whole life.
If you could choose only one Sailor which one do you pick?
A) Sailor Moon
View attachment 1030640
B) Sailor Mercury
View attachment 1030641
C) Sailor venus
View attachment 1030642
D) Sailor Jupiter
View attachment 1030644
E) Sailor mars
View attachment 1030648
I've thought this through about 1000 times and every time I end up picking Mars. What is your pick?
Nooo, he's the one in the skirtFound a picture of the TS (hint: he's not the Asian man)
Your sailor mercury is sailor mars.
